Wild winds rip roof off home Oak Flats home

Damaging winds may have eased in the Illawarra, but they caused a trail of destruction with a home losing its roof.
The roof of the Oak Flats home was blown off during strong, gusty winds on Monday morning, with debris landing in nearby properties.
"It [the roof] blew over onto a neighbour's house and then into the backyard of another," Shellharbour SES Unit Commander Ray Merz said.
Fire and Rescue NSW HAZMAT crews from Shellharbour were called to the home due to asbestos concerns. SES volunteers then tarped the roof to prevent rain from entering the property.
In other areas, trees have been blown down onto roads and yards, with volunteer SES crews and firefighters called to dozens of jobs in the past 48 hours.
Traffic was blocked on one lane of the Princes Highway, near Mount Pleasant Road, around 4.30am on Monday after a tree fell down in strong winds.
Emergency crews were also called when a large tree fell down across Macquarie Pass at 2.30am.
The icy blast brought snow to the Southern Highlands and reports of sleet to Albion Park.
SES spokesman Andrew Edmunds said most of the calls have been for trees down, leaking roofs and roof damage.
"The winds have cause a bit of a problem," he said. "It's certainly a cold snap that's made it's presence felt."
By 9.20am on Monday, the damaging wind warning for the Illawarra had been cancelled, however a marine wind warning and hazardous surf warning remain in place.
Meanwhile, a minor flood warning has been issued for St George's Basin.
"An abnormally high tide has the potential to cause minor flooding in the St. Georges Basin at Sussex Inlet on Monday night," the Bureau of Meteorology's warning states.
"Sussex Inlet may reach the minor flood level around 10:00 pm Monday night, coinciding with the high tide."
Mr Edmunds urged home owners to prepare their property for possible high winds during winter.
"We're coming into the winter so we're getting lots of short weather bursts where we see cold conditions," he said.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
