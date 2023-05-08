Surfers can't refuse Shellharbour's big swell on a windy day

The wild weather that prompted temperatures to plunge continues to whip up waves for hardened experienced surfers across the Illawarra.
And haven't they been loving it?
The line-up was substantial at Shellharbour early on Monday as word of the decent swell did the rounds.
Shellharbour mayor Chris Homer was out there along with much-respected ocean photographer Ray Collins, from Thirroul.
As fun as the swell may look, there's a hazardous surf warning for the Illawarra coast that continues through until midnight Tuesday at the earliest.
Authorities recommend people consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.
Boaters and rock fishers also should consider delaying their adventures, they say.
Only last week a man was swept off rocks at Kiama. The search for 70-year-old Michael Bui was officially called off on Sunday night after six days' searching for his body.
