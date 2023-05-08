A pregnant couple accused of buying a McDonald's feed and tobacco with a woman's stolen card they retrieved by smashing her car's window will remain behind bars.
Lovers Dawn Ede, 40, and Bruce Tille, 42, were refused bail at Wollongong Local Court on Monday following their arrest at the weekend, each charged with larceny.
The court heard the pair's alleged offending took place while they were serving intensive correction orders for breaking into a construction site in the early hours of Christmas Day in 2021.
Tendered court documents revealed CCTV captured the couple smashing the window of a Land Rover in an underground carpark at Burelli St, Wollongong on the evening on April 28, before making off with a bank card inside.
The victim reported to police after checking her online banking, uncovering the alleged spending spree at Figtree McDonald's, 7 Eleven West Wollongong and 7 Eleven Unanderra - totalling $93.
Officers reviewed CCTV at McDonald's, allegedly showing Ede and Tille arriving at the restaurant on bikes, identified by their facial and neck tattoos.
Police will allege Ede went inside and tapped the victim's card to buy a large Big Mac meal, two cheeseburgers and a large coke, while Tille waited outside.
Ede was subsequently charged with two counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage etc by deception.
CCTV from 7 Eleven allegedly revealed the pair entering 7 Eleven and buying a pack of tobacco while wearing the same clothes as they were in the fast food joint.
Two days on, police will allege the couple struck again at Wollongong Railway Station when a teenager briefly left her Apple iPhone 12 on a bench at platform two.
CCTV allegedly caught Ede and Tille walking up to the phone, as Tille positioned his body in front of the seat and picked it up to give to Ede, who allegedly immediately pocketed it.
The pair left. The teen contacted police when she returned to the platform and realised her phone was gone.
Officers again allegedly identified the pair in the footage and arrested them at their Bent St, Warrawong address on May 6.
The Range Rover owner is seeking compensation of $680 to cover the repair bill of her smashed window, court documents stated.
Ede and Tille pleaded not guilty to their respective charges. Defence lawyer for Ede, Olivia Slade, argued her client's need to be at liberty due to being four months pregnant and receiving treatment for cancer that has returned to her lower back.
Defence lawyer Paul Paine argued Tille denied his larceny charge due to believing the iPhone was Ede's.
However Magistrate Gabriel Fleming refused both release applications on account of their lengthy criminal records, saying Ede may have had a chance if she provided evidence of her health condition.
"There is not a single report or certificate on her conditions," Magistrate Fleming said.
The pair will return to court on May 30.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
