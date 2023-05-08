Scarborough Boardriders launch new junior division

Scarborough Boardriders launched a new junior division last weekend at Stanwell Park aiming to give their young girl and boy members a chance to develop their competitive surfing skills.
The new division comes off the back of research by the Australian government showing a national drop-off in club participation at round about the age of 9 to 11 years old, in particularly in girls.
"If the surfer gets the wave without the parent they get scored a little bit higher, if the parents push them in, they obviously get scored a little bit lower," he said.
"It's all about them getting in the water having fun, putting a rash shirt on and having a look online and seeing how they went afterwards."
Micros Coordinators say the 10 and under division is a great addition to the club.
"It is invaluable to be able to see how judging works and allow the kid to assess their level of competitiveness and ability," coordinator and high-performance surfing coach Dave Hyslop said.
"It's providing a pathway for those kids that are competitive and would like to pursue competitive surfing."
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
