The accessibility and affordability of housing is a "critical economic bottleneck" holding back the Illawarra from realising its potential, a regional business forum has heard.
Speakers at the Strong Australia Illawarra event from a range of sectors highlighted finding accommodation for workers as a major impediment to expansion and growth plans.
Steven Rajcany, CEO of Wollongong and Figtree private hospitals, said when attracting and retaining medical staff as the hospital plans a major expansion, housing was a major hurdle.
"We have one of our nurses living in a motel at the moment because they can't afford accommodation, we've got one living in a one bedroom apartment and for bringing family over from the UK, it's not suitable," he said.
"It's certainly impacting the decision-making when they choose regions to come to and migrate from overseas."
The Illawarra suffers from some of the most unaffordable rental accommodation in Australia, with low income renters in the Illawarra paying 40 per cent of their income on rent, in comparison with the 30 per cent national average.
For mortgage holders, over ten per cent of homeowners with a mortgage were below the poverty line in the regions of Shellharbour - Oak Flats, Kiama, Berkeley - Lake Heights - Cringila, based on University of Canberra modelling based on 2021 census data.
Business Illawarra executive director Adam Zarth said there was a lack of housing supply across the region.
"This is a critical economic bottleneck for all of us," he said.
"We can tinker around the edges, but ultimately it's a supply issue and I think all of us have to own that, if we want to continue to employ workers."
Business Council of Australia chief executive Jennifer Westacott highlighted the lack of policy innovation to address the housing crisis, while encouraging the release of more land to overcome supply shortages.
BlueScope CEO Mark Vassella said the company was getting closer to releasing its vision for 200 hectares of surplus land in and around the Port Kembla steelworks.
"That's the same footprint as the Melbourne CBD, so not an insignificant piece of real estate," he said.
The master-planning process is being led by Danish architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group and Mr Vassella said there was already significant interest in repurposing some of the land.
"This will be a decades long project, but an opportunity for the community, Indigenous groups, and new industry," he said.
"We've had approaches from the film industry, vertical agriculture already - I'm starting to feel a bit like a real estate agent."
Addressing the panel, Housing Trust CEO Michele Adair said like workers housing that had been built in the past, there was the opportunity for businesses to be directly involved in the provision of new housing.
Ms Westacott said private businesses had to have an "investable proposition" to put funds towards housing, but that there were models overseas which had a proven track record in unlocking private investment in new housing.
"If we could get a build-to-rent product going, then you would see financial institutions, the superannuation industry to co-invest in affordable housing."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.