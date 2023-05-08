Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Housing focus of discussion at Strong Australia Illawarra

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 8 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 1:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Speakers at the Strong Australia Illawarra forum: Steven Rajcany - Ramsay Healthcare, Jason Economidis - South32, Mark Vassella - BlueScope, Jennifer Westacott - BCA, Adam Zarth - Business Illawarra, Kieran Gilbert - Sky News. Picture by Wesley Lonergan.
Speakers at the Strong Australia Illawarra forum: Steven Rajcany - Ramsay Healthcare, Jason Economidis - South32, Mark Vassella - BlueScope, Jennifer Westacott - BCA, Adam Zarth - Business Illawarra, Kieran Gilbert - Sky News. Picture by Wesley Lonergan.

The accessibility and affordability of housing is a "critical economic bottleneck" holding back the Illawarra from realising its potential, a regional business forum has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.