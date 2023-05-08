We're under the pump: Wollongong four explain where they need budget help

How will tonight's federal budget impact your household budget?
Treasurer Jim Chalmers will deliver the federal government budget tonight and the focus is on the cost of living.
The government has already announced a $14.6 billion cost of living package that will include energy price relief, cheaper medicines and assist with up-skilling trained child care workers.
We hit the streets of Wollongong to find out what people were keen to see in the 2023 federal budget.
We also asked which costs are causing the most stress to their hip-pocket.
Mrs Marella Paradisis, 28
She's feeling the impact of many rising costs.
"Electricity, housing, shopping for groceries, everything in today's society," Mrs Paradisis said.
The 28-year-old mother and childcare worker, believes the government should include funding for childcare in the budget.
"Put the pay up for hospitality staff, childcare workers and nursing, they do all the hours and they get nothing," she said.
Mrs Paradisis points to the low income of nurses and child care workers.
"I'm a child care educator ... so it is tough, and you work certain hours and you get nothing out of it because all your money just goes on on food, and it goes on kids and childcare support.
"Yeah, it's expensive. It's $130 a day for a baby."
John Vincent, 73, Wollongong
The rising cost of groceries has impacted Mr Vincent's weekly budget.
"The price of food ... I know when I talk to my wife every time she goes shopping, she comes back and tells me how much everything costs, [the] extra costs, and some things you can't get," Mr Vincent said.
When asked how the government could assist with cost-of-living pressures, he said the government should focus on vulnerable people.
"I think [the government has] enough pressure on them with the debt we are in. All the problems our economy has got -the housing.
"I think there's a lot worse off than me," he said.
He pointed to housing as a big budget issue especially for skilled workers arriving in Australia and in regional areas.
"They want to bring health workers here, they want to bring a whole range of people here to Australia but where are they going to live? We can't house what we've got here now," Mr VIncent said.
"I think public housing is a critical thing that they need to be looking at."
Kelly Kreilis, Corrimal
Kelly Kreillis believes most people are paying close attention to daily costs and managing their household budget.
"You're mindful of what you spend on your groceries, you're mindful of how much it costs to put petrol in your car," Ms Kreilis, from Corrimal, said.
"I'm very mindful of how much extra interest and extra payments I'm paying on my mortgage. So then in return you're not inclined to be spending like you would in case it gets worse.
"I say to my son 'we're not going out for dinner', in case things get worse. It's at the top of everyone's mind."
Ms Kreilis said she's not sure how the government should target cost-of-living in the upcoming budget but believes it should be a focus.
"I guess help with cost of living would be nice for the people who can't afford to pay their electricity bills, can't afford to put food on the table, really," Ms Kreilis said.
Kim McCall, 55, West Wollongong
Kim McCall hopes the government will act on housing prices in the federal budget.
"I think also if there's a way to cap housing prices because they're escalating ridiculously high for our area," she said.
While Mrs McCall has paid off her home loan, she said she is worried her children will not be able to buy a home in the Illawarra.
"I've got children and I don't think that they can live in this area," she said.
"In this area our wages don't match the housing costs so Sydney people are moving down here, but they have the wages in Sydney but Wollongong doesn't have the wages to keep up with our rising cost of housing,
"The electricity bills have gone up and the gas has gone up ridiculously ... land rates which have skyrocketed, it all adds up."
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
