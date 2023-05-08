Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Blue Stars open winter season

By Valmai Loomes
May 9 2023 - 8:00am
John Lamb has been nominated for the NSW masters award.
Illawarra Blue Stars opened the winter season with the first round of cross country held last Sunday at Puckeys Estate.

