Illawarra Blue Stars open winter season

The winter brings together a number of school carnivals, and it is reminder to many that Blue Stars offers winter competition on the track every fourth Sunday of the month, on a four round series commencing May 28 at the Kerryn McCann Athletic Centre. Ideal preparation for school carnivals, with events ranging from sprints, middle distance, jumps and throws each round of competition. Entry is via Beaton Park Leisure Centre with small cost but no competition fee is asked.