Illawarra Blue Stars open winter season

Illawarra Blue Stars opened the winter season with the first round of cross country held last Sunday at Puckeys Estate.
Overcast weather was presented to athletes but overall the competing athletes enjoyed the 2.5 km or the 5 km run on a course that really opens the season well.
Gianna Mogentale took out the 2.5 km , while Scott Bazley took out the 5 km just ahead of a fast finishing Mel McCann, who had a welcome return to cross country.
Meanwhile Jess Hogg took to the Sydney 10km and had a very solid run, recording a time of 39min 56 finishing 46th overall men and women, 28th female in her age bracket and 128th overall, men and women in her age 20/29.
She will return to local cross country when the club conducts the second round on May 21.
All athletes are most welcome, from under eights right through to masters men and women.
Athletes, officials and supporters are preparing for the clubs annual awards and presentation evening to be held on May 27 at Dapto Leagues.
A number of awards will be presented including divisional age winners and runners up, overall point score winners. Acknowledgement of our regular officials and special awards to a variety of athletes over a number of categories.
On awards, Mary Thomas and John Lamb have been nominated by NSW Masters for their awards luncheon to be held on May 21.
Thomas has been nominated for female thrower of the year with John Lamb nominated for male sprinter/hurdler of the year. Masters awards are taken for the previous season 2021/2022 and both athletes are in with a very good chance.
The winter brings together a number of school carnivals, and it is reminder to many that Blue Stars offers winter competition on the track every fourth Sunday of the month, on a four round series commencing May 28 at the Kerryn McCann Athletic Centre. Ideal preparation for school carnivals, with events ranging from sprints, middle distance, jumps and throws each round of competition. Entry is via Beaton Park Leisure Centre with small cost but no competition fee is asked.
Commencing time is 10:30am, for each round and athletes and officials are asked to be at track for first event to commence at this time.
You don't have to be a champion, just a person who wishes to take part in our sport and open to anyone who feels they would like to have a go at track and field.
Coaching is also taking place in the winter season and for anyone who wishes to be put in contact with a coach, please call 0409307325 and we can direct you to a suitable coach.
Coaches are available for all events, and are available for all ages from under 10 right through to masters men and women. The club also has coaches are outlying suburbs and can assist and direct you to a coach nearby.
Who do you think will win some of the Major Awards at the clubs presentation evening? The female and male sprinter of the year is one of the highly contested awards with many outstanding performances throughout the season.
Who will take out the Award for outstanding athletic performance for both male and female? This too has become competitive based on performance.
The evening will also see 10 athletes gaining the first scholarships under the newly formed Loomes Family Foundation, with these athletes being supported with costs towards registration, uniforms or events they have contested in 2022/2023.
It will also assist officials travel and also coaches accreditation. This Foundation is ongoing and will be open to athletes for the season 2023/24 but athletes awarded this season will not be eligible for the following season allowing other athletes to benefit from this Foundation.
If you submitted an application please ensure you are at the presentation evening to enjoy the benefits you may receive.
