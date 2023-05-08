Eddie Woo schools Dapto kids - and teachers - on making maths fun for all

In generations past there was a common wisdom that, from an early age, you were either good at maths or not.
But famous teacher Eddie Woo, who was in the Illawarra to share his revolutionary approach to the notorious subject this week, wants to change that for today's students - and their parents, who might be holding on to the idea that they're just not cut out to be a maths person.
"When I was at school, I felt like it was implied that there are certain people who can do maths and they're good at it and then there's the rest of us," he said.
"That mindset is really decisive for whether a student tries and put effort into it, which is the real thing that makes the difference."
Mr Woo said he was "definitely in the rest of us" category when it came to maths at school, preferring to focus his attention on subjects like history, drama and English
"That's what I loved - I still do - but I came to realise actually there's a place for everybody in mathematics and being numerate is no longer an option in our society," he said.
"When I got to uni and started becoming a teacher, I realised that mathematics can be taught in a way that's interesting and engaging.
"I thought, why didn't I ever find out about this when I was at school?"
Mr Woo's engaging maths lessons, which he started recording and putting on YouTube in 2012, have found a global audience and now he's working with the NSW Department of Education to fire up other teachers in public schools.
"One of my missions is for every single student who comes through school to get a sense of appreciation of how wonderful the subject is," he said.
His visit to Dapto High School was part his work on the Maths Growth Team, where 14 specialist teachers across the state are helping raise the profile of maths teaching and putting the subject in a more positive light for students.
One such teacher, Maria Quigley, has been working at Dapto High since the start of the year to engage the mathematics faculty in how to apply the latest teaching research in their classrooms.
"I'm trying to bring them other ways of thinking about how to teach maths, because often teachers experiences of maths is what they learned when they were at school," she said.
She said adults were often surprised by how fun and engaging modern maths lessons could be.
"I think people might be surprised that games are a good way of learning because to learn, you need to be focused, you need to be open to learning, you need to be kind of enjoying what you're doing because that gets you in a better head space," Ms Quigley said.
"People might think, 'oh, it's just a game', but if you think about how you get better at a sport, it's just by playing the sport, and so by playing and reinforcing all those concepts in an enjoyable way you're more likely to learn."
During his visit, Mr Woo spent time teaching students card tricks and magic squares and also explaining that - for those who ask that age old question "when will I ever use this in real life" - maths is more a part of our way of life than ever.
"We've just lived through a pandemic, where at the peak of it, every single day, the premier would get up and would talk through the numbers and we would see these charts and we would have to make decisions about square metres," he said.
"Secondly, we live in this world is dominated by technology [and smart phones].
"You're holding this amazing piece of technology in your hand, can communicate with this cell tower hundreds of meters away securely, we might send out really important private information through this.
"And all of the cryptography that makes our modern world work is mathematics - so we live in this mathematical world and being able to understand that is more important than ever."
