On Monday following his massive shift last weekend, Cameron Dribbus was sipping on a well-deserved beer.
The Wollongong resident was in Port Macquarie last weekend to take part in the Ironman Australia Oceania TriClub Championships, a prestigious competition that consisted of three legs: a 3.8-kilometre swim, 180km bike ride and 42.2km run.
The St Joseph's Catholic High School teacher took on the challenge to raise awareness for mental health and generate funds for Lifeline South Coast.
With a aim of raising $5000, Dribbus more than kicked his goal. Following the event, the funds ticked over the $5700 mark.
Dribbus told the Mercury that despite the fact he was very sore post-event, he was incredibly proud of the achievement.
"It was definitely a long day," he said.
"It was a journey that's for sure. The swim was good, I had a few little issues on the bike but I got through it and then I started the marathon in the early afternoon. I got cramping straight away but got on the pickle juice which stops those.
"I finished around 8pm and I completed it in 12 hours and 40 minutes. It was such an epic day. I had quite a few friends and family up here for support."
The UOWFC player in the District League said that there were plenty of challenging aspects to the day, but he highlighted one in particular.
"The hardest part of the whole thing was putting your joggers on and starting a marathon after you've just ridden 180 kilometres," Dribbus said.
"But having that support there [was great]. With an event like this there's that many people and they're pumping music and there's lights and lots of energy. The people are just so nice and it helps getting you through."
He added that he was stoked to have gone past his original fundraising goal of $5000.
"It's been a local sort of support that's been close to my heart with my role at school. And it is much needed funds that goes to Lifeline South Coast so they do whatever they need to do with it."
The 33-year-old was inspired to do the triathlon by the feats of Nedd Brockmann, who last year ran 4000km across Australia and raised $2 million.
If you or someone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636 or visit beyondblue.org.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports.
