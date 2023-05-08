Starbucks, Oporto and Hungry Jacks in Warrawong Bunnings project

A decade on from when the last pumpkin spice was served at Shellharbour Starbucks, Illawarra residents could soon pick up an iced caramel frappucino once more, this time without needing to leave their car, as work continues on the former Warrawong Bunnings site.
A site update from the architects involved in the project reveals the three fast food outlets that will be part of the redevelopment of the site.
The McDonalds is on a separate lease and is not part of the redevelopment project.
Joining the drive-through Starbucks will be drive-through versions of Bondi-founded burger chain Oporto and Hungry Jacks, adding to the breadth of fast food outlets coming to the southern suburb, with plans for a Guzman y Gomez and Carl's Junior restaurants further up the road on King Street.
Demolition of the former Bunnings is also proceeding.
Once complete, the Bayview Centre will house a range of large format retailers as part of a homemaking centre.
A First Choice Liquor barn will replace the Liqourland that is currently on site.
The 3.6 hectare development targets the Illawarra's insatiable appetite for big box retailers and fast food chains, with construction also underway on a retail park at Albion Park Rail.
The major development in the heart of the Warrawong CBD had been identified by Wollongong City Council as an opportunity site as part of the local government's plans to revitalise the Warrawong town centre.
Plans to gauge the market's interest in the sell off of the adjacent Kully Bay for potential redevelopment were scuppered by the incoming NSW Labor government, however the government is yet to reveal its long-term plans for the site.
Meantime, Wollongong council is pressing ahead with plans to upgrade the Warrawong streetscape, with consultation having closed in November last year.
The Bayview Centre site is being developed by Griffith Group, which bought the site in 2020 for $35 million. The project is being managed by Cerno with architects i2C designing the complex and Peloton Group and Hurst Constructions carrying out the work.
