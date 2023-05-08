The mother of an alleged right-wing terrorist was asked twice if she needed to pause as she gave "distressing" evidence about her son - but she opted to push through the tears.
"I've been waiting years to tell this story," Carol Fleming said.
The trial of Simon Fleming, 41, has entered its second week in the NSW Supreme Court, with the Crown alleging he was motivated by right-wing ideology as he fired his rifle several times in the sleepy town of Windang.
Fleming has pleaded not guilty to committing a terrorist act on the grounds of mental impairment.
On Monday, jurors heard from several witnesses who feared for their lives on November 28, 2021, including one of the two men Fleming allegedly took hostage inside the Windang Spear and Dive shop.
Fleming, who lived with his mother, father and aunt at their Windang home, left the house about 9am wearing black while carrying a rifle and silver briefcase, prompting his aunt Valerie Hines to yell out to Mrs Fleming to call the police.
"He had the guns in his hands ... I sang out to Carol 'Simon's going'," Ms Hines said.
Mrs Fleming's distressing call to triple-0 was played in court, revealing she feared for his safety as he left the house in head to toe in black, carrying two guns and a silver briefcase.
"My son, he's taken a gun, he said it's not loaded," she said in the call.
"He's taking it to the shops. It looks like he's ... I don't know ... he said it's not loaded.
"I think COVID stuff just go too much for him ... please don't hurt him, he won't kill anyone."
Ms Hines told police Fleming had become a recluse in recent years and rarely left his bedroom since sustaining a workplace injury to the discs in his back, saying she would often pick up his pain medication for him.
He would often withdraw from his medication, she said, which became an increasing struggle during the pandemic.
Through tears, Mrs Fleming told the jury in the lead up to the incident, her son had become involved in competitive shooting, and was interested in any firearms with a "good history" attached to them.
She said he suffered mentally during COVID when he was unable to participate in his sport or attend church, which were "the normal things that kept him going".
"Since his (workplace) injury, he's withdrawn and become depressed," Mrs Fleming said, adding he had become paranoid he was being tracked and filmed, believing there was a conspiracy police wanted to kill him.
Mrs Fleming told of how she contacted multiple services to help her son, including Lifeline, drug services and a police chaplain.
"I just wanted somebody to listen, but nobody would listen. Nobody cared," she said.
The court heard Fleming walked into the dive store, saying "I'm a terrorist" as he took owner Keith Woods and employee Neil Hay hostage.
"The second thing he said to me was 'I have a bomb'," Mr Woods said in witness stand.
"He pointed to the back of the counter and told me to get behind the counter."
Fleming was arrested outside the store after an hour-long standoff with police.
Mrs Fleming will continue her evidence on Tuesday, as the trial continues.
