A man has been airlifted to Sydney's St George Hospital following a collision between a truck and a car on the Princes Highway at Jaspers Brush.
The two vehicles collided just before 1pm today at the highway's intersection with Turner's Lane.
The car's driver, a man believed to be in his 50s, was trapped in the vehicle for a short time before being freed by emergency service personnel.
The male truck driver was not injured and was taken to Shoalhaven Hospital for mandatory testing.
Diversions are in place northbound with heavy traffic in the area - motorists are advised to find an alternate route and check www.livetraffic.com before travelling.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District are investigating the cause of the crash.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
