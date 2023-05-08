Illawarra Mercury
Crash causes delays on Princes Highway between Berry and Bomaderry

By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 8 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 5:34pm
A van was badly damaged in the crash on the Princes Highway. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
A man has been airlifted to Sydney's St George Hospital following a collision between a truck and a car on the Princes Highway at Jaspers Brush.

