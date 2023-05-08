The Foragers family may have moved their markets out of town, but another operator is ready to put the buzz back in Bulli on Sundays.
The King's Birthday long weekend will see the first of the Bulli Village Markets run by Hi-Viz events.
"Eighteen years ago I started a market at Bulli Showground my first market in the Illawarra," wrote HiViz owner Kerrie Humphrey on social media.
"I am so excited to be back where my journey all began. I have travelled many miles in the market world and made many friends along the way. Official opening date under HiViZ Markets will be Sunday June 11."
The market will utilise undercover seating and incorporate a "chill out area" and a sandpit for children to play in.
The new market hopes to have an array of 70 bespoke stores with artisan goods, plants, fresh produce, records, wine and accompanied by live music.
It will run on the second Sunday of every month at Bulli Showground.
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.