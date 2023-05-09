If you're in need of a laugh at the expense of a bunch of blokes singing silly songs a cappella, then put July 23 in your diary to see The Spooky Men at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre.
The bunch of blokes - many of them bearded - are a renowned mens chorale who have chosen to use their ageing bodies to sing rather than join a mens shed.
Formed by New Zealand-born Stephen Taberner in 2001, their voices have been heard to describe their love for tools or turn classics like Bohemium Rhapsody into upbeat Bluegrass concoctions and are bringing their tunes to Wollongong and other major Australian cities.
The Spooky Men's resume includes nine tours of the UK, six albums, sell-out shows at theatrical venues like the Melbourne Recital Centre and festival appearances too numerous to mention.
Their upcoming tour will warm your hearts with some of their much loved black-catalogue of covers with new incursions into beauty and stupidity - including new renditions of two Ukrainian songs and Yothu Yindi's Treaty like you've never heard it before.
THE SPOOKY MEN'S CHORALE NATIONAL TOUR 2023
Sunday 6 August 3pm GOULBURN, Hume ConservatoriumTicket bookings, video trailer and information all at www.spookymen.com
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
