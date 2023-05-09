Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Anita's Theatre undergoes $500k upgrade to its entertainment experience

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated May 10 2023 - 9:19am, first published May 9 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Claude Spinelli (left), Director of Pro Sound and Lighting helped upgrade the sound at Anita's Theatre to be 'breathtaking'. Picture supplied.
Claude Spinelli (left), Director of Pro Sound and Lighting helped upgrade the sound at Anita's Theatre to be 'breathtaking'. Picture supplied.

Thirroul's iconic music venue Anita's Theatre has undergone a half-a-million dollar makeover that'll help patrons feel like they're really on stage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.