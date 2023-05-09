Thirroul's iconic music venue Anita's Theatre has undergone a half-a-million dollar makeover that'll help patrons feel like they're really on stage.
Director of Pro Sound and Lighting Claude Spinelli said the "breathtaking" upgrades would allow the audience to "fully connect and immerse themselves in the music".
"The new touring speaker system is the world class features, bringing the sound closer to all seats, radically improving levels, tone, and clarity for every seat in the house," he told the Mercury.
Spinelli encouraged music and comedy lovers to experience the difference for themselves at upcoming gigs.
In May the theatre will host several tribute shows before welcoming comedians to the stage for the Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase on May 27, funny-man Jimeoin on June 2 then musician James Reyne on June 9.
Entertainment giant Live Nation took over operations of Anita's Theatre last October, with their venue manager Bob Mangan keen to increase employment in the region, increase tourism as well as put on awesome live shows.
Initially opening its doors as the "King's Theatre" in 1925, the venue was used for a variety of purposes like a movie cinema, roller-skating rink and as a space for live entertainment, comedy and the dramatic arts when it was renamed Anita's Theatre in 2007.
To see what's playing, head to their website: www.anitastheatre.com.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
