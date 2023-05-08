Boaters, swimmers and surfers have been warned to stay out of the water as the Illawarra is smashed by hazardous surf conditions.
A severe weather warning for hazardous surf and gale force winds has been issued for Tuesday by the Bureau of Meteorology.
"Surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming," the Bureau's warning states.
The warning is also in place for coastal areas in Sydney and Batemans Bay.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
