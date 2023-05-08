Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Hazardous surf, wind warnings issued for Illawarra

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated May 9 2023 - 7:51am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Boaters, swimmers and surfers have been warned to stay out of the water as the Illawarra is smashed by hazardous surf conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.