A much-loved musical featuring dozens of ABBA hits will have you singing your heart out at Sydney's Lyric Theatre and not thrown out for disturbing the peace.
Director of Mamma Mia! Gary Young said patrons could definitely sing and dance in the isles at the end, but perhaps keep the volume down during the show.
"Mamma Mia is such a celebration of life and love and combined with the music of ABBA it is impossible to resist the urge to dance," he told the Mercury.
"Certainly audiences can sing along in the finale. Probably not so good for the fellow patrons elsewhere in the show as the story is so engaging and the songs are used in a narrative way and are integral to the story throughout the musical.
"However the finale is definitely there for singing and dancing and it is wonderful to see theatres full of people doing exactly that."
Last month a theatre-goer in Manchester, England was thrown out of the Palace Theatre after singing too loudly during the closing song (I will always love you) of The Bodyguard, while the show then finished abruptly.
Thankfully that won't happen here.
Mamma Mia! features 22 of ABBA's greatest hits, including Dancing Queen, Voulez Vous, S.O.S and Take a Chance On Me - all woven between the story of a young bride-to-be and her quest to discover the identity of her father.
On the eve of her wedding, she invited three men from her mother's past back to the Greek island they last visited 20 years ago.
"The success and longevity of ABBA's music is due to strong melodies and lyrics ... and a particular sound that audiences adored," Young said.
"Their music resonates across the years and this is clearly evident with the different generations that are responding to the show."
Mamma Mia! the Musical will run at the Sydney Lyric from May 24, before moving onto Brisbane in August and Melbourne in October.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
