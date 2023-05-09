Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

ABBA's hits will have you singing, dancing at Sydney's Lyric Theatre for Mamma Mia

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
May 9 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A much-loved musical featuring dozens of ABBA hits will have you singing your heart out at Sydney's Lyric Theatre and not thrown out for disturbing the peace.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.