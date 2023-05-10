Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Is Wollongong's expensive property market stopping people from getting married?

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 10 2023 - 9:26pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Koot, a family lawyer at Regus - Australian Family Lawyers. Picture by Anna Warr
Jessica Koot, a family lawyer at Regus - Australian Family Lawyers. Picture by Anna Warr

People in Wollongong are more likely than the rest of NSW to choose not to get married, and a family law expert thinks the expensive property market and high cost of living could be to blame.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.