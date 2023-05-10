People in Wollongong are more likely than the rest of NSW to choose not to get married, and a family law expert thinks the expensive property market and high cost of living could be to blame.
According to the last Census, the rate of de facto marriages in the Wollongong LGA is increasing at a faster rate than across the state.
In 2021, 11.3 per cent of Wollongong residents were in de facto relationships, compared to 9.6 per cent in the 2016 poll and 8 per cent a decade earlier.
In NSW, 10.4 per cent of the population were in de facto relationship in 2021, up from 9.4 per cent and 8.3 per cent in the previous Census.
Family law solicitor Jessica Koot, who sees the ins and outs of people's relationships every day through her work, says the statistics show there are roughly the same amount of people in long-term romantic relationships, but that less of them are getting married.
"From hands-on experience, I really think that the cost of living is making a big difference," she said.
"It's having to juggle between, 'Do we buy a house or a unit and are we able to enter into the property market or do we have a wedding and an engagement?'
"It's that weighing up of finances, and I think, religiously, people aren't placing as much focus on having to be married and there's been a cultural shift around that."
She said with less pressure for people to rush into marriage, people were more concerned on setting up their lives from a financial perspective than paying for a big wedding.
"I think there's also the shift in people who just don't feel like that level of commitment is needed," she said.
"Commitment can mean having children together and building a life together - that doesn't necessarily mean that there's marriage or a ring. You're way more committed to someone having a child together than if you're putting a ring on it and getting married."
Ms Koot co-owns the Wollongong office of the ASX listed Australian Family Lawyers which has just completed a report Australian relationships: Love, marriage, and divorce in a modern nation highlighting the way demographic shifts are affecting legal relationships.
She said the big shift towards more de facto relationships happened in 2009, when changes to the Family Law Act brought de facto relationships which meet certain thresholds into line with registered marriages for property settlements.
While there are still some instances, in regards to migration or Centrelink for example, where marriages are treated differently to de facto relationships, she said there are more women who do not feel they need a piece of paper for financial stability in a relationship.
"We still have a lot of circumstances where there's a lot of male financial control in de facto relationships, with the assets being held in the de facto husband's name, for example," she said.
"So there's a need for women mostly, to be able to bring an application before the court to say, I've made contributions here and, and I'm entitled to a de facto property settlement.
"With the changes in 2009, we've got more women understanding that to have financial stability and security, you don't necessarily need to be married."
The Census also showed that 44.6% of Wollongong's population were married, which was a significantly lower proportion than the national average of 46.6% and the state average of 47.3%
A further 37.6% of Wollongong residents were never married, and 8.9% are divorced.
In 2021 there were 57,143 families living in Wollongong, with over 20,000 being couple families without children.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
