Warilla Girl Guides hall sells for $150K, and yes, you can live in it

"I've never sold anything like it before."
The Girl Guides have sold a decades old hall at Warilla for $150,000 - and if the new owner isn't concerned about having no windows, there's even the option of living in it.
The property on King Street, Warilla sold at auction.
Sitting on a level block of approximately 192 square metres, the former long-time Guides Hall is believed to have been in the organisation's ownership for several decades.
The aforementioned result is even more striking given that in Warilla, the median sales price of houses is $740,000.
Therefore, to give aspiring Illawarra home buyers some hope that they can get into the market, we've compiled a list of seven homes in the region that have recently sold for below that suburb's median price.
"The level of luxury on this property hasn't been seen before in the northern suburbs."
At the high-end of the market, the sale of a luxury Woonona property has shattered the residential sale price record for the suburb by $2 million.
The home at 60 Beach Drive sold for $6,200,000 on Friday.
The home had a guide of $6 million-plus.
On a personal note, I've also written a piece based on my own experiences - namely, how I never intended to be a property investor. It just ended up happening.
This certainly isn't a "woe is me" tale, because I recognise why many readers will always despise investors.
I just wanted to write something from the perspective of a younger - and initially accidental - investor, and detail why from my experience not all landlords/investors are greedy, mean-spirited people looking to take advantage of everyone in sight.
Meanwhile, Illawarra rental prices are on the rise, and it's made for some challenging times for both existing and aspiring renters.
Factors such as low vacancy rates and lack of supply appear to be driving the trend of increasing rents.
However, as renters are being urged not to be afraid to negotiate with their landlords, we've provided some tips for Illawarra renters as prices rise.
Finally, if space, privacy and luxury are high on your property wish list, the latest House of the Week may be the ideal home for you.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
