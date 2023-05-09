If two for the price of one sounds like a bargain, then Comic Gong provides double the fun this year.
Renovations at Wollongong's art precinct mean the event will be spread over two weekends, with younger fans the focus of activities on Saturday.
There will be a free, all-age family cosplay event where it all began 10 years ago, at Corrimal Library.
There will be live entertainment, face painting, cosplaying, and craft activities for a younger audience.
"The ongoing works at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre have meant that we've had to rethink our usual festival approach," Wollongong City Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
"This year we've made some tweaks to the program so that we can offer something fun and unique for our community."
Then on May 19, the grown-ups come out to play at the Cosplay Ball.
Veterans of the Comic Gong scene, dynamic duo of Chloe and Matt, will host the ball at Wollongong Town Hall from 7pm.
"This adult's event is a fantastic excuse to let loose and dance the night away," Cr Bradbery said.
There will be live music, a DJ set, a photo booth, licensed bar, and cosplay-themed cocktails available.
Tickets are $35 and available from Wollongong Town Hall.
The Comic Gong Festival as you know and love it will make a triumphant return in 2024.
Comic Gong returned triumphantly last year after being paused during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crown Street Mall was included for the first time along with Wollongong Library, Wollongong Town Hall, Arts Precinct, and the Art Gallery.
However with "ongoing works at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre", Cr Bradbery said, the program needed to be tweaked.
