More than 1000 homes are planned in the vicinity of the Tallawarra power station, according to documents from Monday night's Wollongong City Council meeting.
At the meeting councillors voted to put the draft development control plan (DCP) for the 535.9 hectare precinct know as the Tallawarra Lands.
A DCP aims to provide guidelines from council as to what can be built at the site, such as placing powerlines underground and creating building setbacks from roads.
The site takes in the now vacant section of land between Dapto and Haywards Bay.
The draft DCP states around 1260 residential lots will be created, split into three precincts - northern, central and southern.
The northern precinct - where work is slated to begin first - will be constructed along the northern edge of Tallawarra Point, while the central precinct will be to the east alongside the Princes Motorway.
The southern precinct will abut the existing Haywards Bay development - it will be the last area to be developed, with "contamination issues associated with the previous Tallawarra coal-fired power station" needing to be addressed.
In terms of having homes near an operational power station, the DCP envisages Mt Brown to act as a "buffer" to the plant.
It also looks to "to ensure a high level of amenity for residential occupants in close proximity" to the power station by requiring those homes to have "acoustic privacy" measures built in.
"Any future subdivision application shall be supported by a noise impact assessment study which outlines appropriate and alternative acoustic treatment measures for each dwelling to be erected on each lot affected by the noise contour," the DCP stated.
An air quality assessment report would also need to be submitted as part of any subdivision application.
The plan to develop the Tallawarra site is not new, it was approved by the NSW Planning Department in 2013.
There was a modification in 2020 to increase the amount of residential development. That same year, landowner Energy Australia agreed to sell the northern part of the site to developer Bridgehill.
The draft DCP is now on public exhibition.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.