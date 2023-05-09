Illawarra Mercury
A thousand homes planned near Tallawarra power station

Updated May 9 2023 - 7:27pm, first published 2:00pm
More than 1000 homes could be built on land around the Tallawarra power station. Picture by Sylvia Liber
More than 1000 homes are planned in the vicinity of the Tallawarra power station, according to documents from Monday night's Wollongong City Council meeting.

