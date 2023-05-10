A private retreat with all the extras

HOUSE OF THE WEEK
BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 9
If space, privacy and luxury are high on your property wish list, this may be the ideal home for you.
This single-level, custom-built family home is located in the exclusive gated estate of Rondanella Valley and is set on a large 2118 sqm block.
Natalie Paiola, licenced real estate agent and director of Knock Knock Real Estate said, "You can indulge in a lifestyle of luxury in this amazing property. Some of the best features include the land size, it's location in a gated estate, the swimming pool and the multiple workshops and sheds.
"It offers comfort, privacy and a quality home with all the extras."
Filled with charm and character, the property features four spacious bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, a main bedroom retreat with walk-in robe and modern ensuite including freestanding tub, an optional fifth bedroom or study and a generous main bathroom with bathtub.
The oversized open plan lounge and dining area includes a traditional fireplace and flows onto the outdoor entertaining area.
The stunning kitchen is a chef's dream with ample storage, stone island bench, stainless steel appliances and a large walk-in pantry. Double French doors lead to the parents' retreat and a second spacious living area for the family to enjoy.
If you love to entertain you'll be impressed by the large undercover alfresco area that overlooks the in-ground heated saltwater pool and Bali-inspired cabana.
It is ideal for relaxed get togethers and summer barbecues complete with an outdoor kitchen, built-in bar and fireplace.
There is a separate leisure space with a firepit for those wanting their own designated area along with a double remote garage that has internal access.
The spacious, private backyard has multiple sheds/workshops offering additional garaging for a further six cars, boat or caravan as well as plenty of extra storage and 3 phase power.
"The home is fantastic for entertaining and has amazing manicured gardens. It is well designed and offers an impressive layout for an easy and relaxed lifestyle," Natalie said.
"Families who are looking to live on a large property with privacy will love this home and it would also be great for people who have a home business."
This property has all you need for a luxurious lifestyle with plenty of comforts, high-quality finishes and modern touches.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
