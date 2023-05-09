No turf war between this Warrawong GP and pharmacist despite lobby group battle

Warrawong Medical Centre GP Romesh Sarvanandan and Cincotta Chemist pharmacist Peppe Raso have worked next door to each other for the past four years - and even have an internal adjoining door between their premises.
If you read some of the headlines about the state of Australia's health system, where it seems like pharmacists and GPs are at odds, this close relationships might come as a surprise.
But the pair share patients and work in tandem, and also share concerns about where Australia's health care system is headed.
Tensions between the powerful Pharmacy Guild and Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, the peak body for GPs, have been building for years.
As pressure increases on the government to make changes to fix the health system amid the federal budget, they've reached fever pitch.
For instance, pharmacists say the government's plan to introduce 60 day scripts and allow patients to get double the amount of medicine for the price of one prescription will close down chemists due to the loss of income. But the GPs body says this will be cheaper for patients and we should ignore chemists profits.
Likewise, GPs have warned the government's plan to allow pharmacists to prescribe more medicines - which will come in as a trial in July for some drugs - is a danger to people's health, while pharmacists say it will help relieve the costs and long-wait patients face to see a doctor.
Despite this public war, Dr Sarvanandan and Mr Raso work side by side in their day-to-day practices.
"The reality of what happens here, and all over the Illawarra, is very different from what you might hear," Mr Raso said. "We've been working together since [Romesh] came here from the UK."
Dr Sarvanandan said this meant patients could access more well-rounded care.
"Having a GP and a pharmacist who work together is much better for our patients, it streamlines things and it's a lot quicker for us to be able to help them," he said.
"If I get a new patient, for example, with a complex history, I can call up the pharmacy and they can give me a list of medications they're on and do a review."
The GP, who is the only doctor at his busy practice, also relies on the pharmacy's longer opening hours to help patients when he is closed.
With emergency departments and GP care under immense pressure both Dr Sarvanandan and Mr Raso have been watching carefully as the governments shift funding and responsibilities.
A member of the Pharmacy Guild, Mr Raso is primarily concerned with the plan to introduce 60 day scripts, while Dr Sarvanandan, who is originally from the UK, is watching closely to see how the government will get doctors to staff its plans for more after-hours and urgent care.
Both say they'd like to see more of a focus on patient-centred care, and better funding to allow that to happen.
Dr Sarvanandan added that he'd like to see doctors and pharmacists working together to speak up for government measures that aren't working.
"When they were freezing Medicare rebates more than 10 years ago, no one did anything, and now it's got to the point where things aren't working," he said.
"Now we've got bulk-billing rates that have dropped and it's got to the pinch point. When you look at the [Pharmacy] Guild, they have been told something and they are fighting back straight away to prevent something like this happening."
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
