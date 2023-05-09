Thirteen clubs will be chasing an Illawarra Zone 16 flag in the lower grades, with the playoff semi-finals beginning this Saturday.
Warilla have been the outstanding club this season with five sides in the lower grade semi-finals, plus the Gorillas' top grade team will take on Figtree Sports for the Grade 1 flag later this month.
Dapto Citizens have also had a fine season making the semi-finals in grades 2, 4, 5 and 7, while smaller clubs including Scarborough-Wombarra, Jamberoo and Gerringong also qualified for the playoffs.
Windang will host the Grade 2 major and minor semi-finals this Saturday with the other semi-finals to be hosted by Figtree Sports (Grade 3), Oak Flats (Grade 4), plus Warilla (Grade 5), Dapto Citizens (Grade 6) and Kiama in Grade 7.
Warilla lost just one match in Grade 2, section 1 in a dominant season and take on section 2 winners Dapto Citizens - who won six of their 10 games - in Saturday's major semi-final at Windang.
In the Grade 2 minor semi-final, section runners-up Oak Flats and Towradgi Park will be desperate for a victory to extend their season by another week.
Warilla finished on top in Grade 3 section 1 by just a point ahead of Windang; with the Gorillas to face section 2 minor premiers Corrimal in the major semi at Figtree.
The impressive Corrimal are unbeaten and finished a massive 34.5 points clear of second-placed Woonona, who will face Windang in the minor semi.
With Grade 4 featuring nine teams the top four qualified for the semi-finals with minor premiers Dapto Citizens, who are undefeated, to take on second-placed Figtree in the major semi. Third-placed Warilla face Berkeley (fourth) in the minor semi at Oak Flats.
Grade 5 featured two sections with section 1 winners Jamberoo to take on section 2 winners Corrimal at Warilla Bowls for a spot in the grand final. Windang meet Dapto Citizens in the minor semi-final.
Warilla No 1 won Grade 6 section 1 and take on section 2 champions Oak Flats in the major semi at Dapto Citizens. Wiseman Park face Warilla No 2 in the minor semi.
With Grade 7 featuring four sections, only the section winners qualified for the playoffs with the top two teams on points - Dapto Citizens (80.5 points) and Gerringong (73) to meet in the major semi-final at Kiama. Windang No 1 (70) take on Scarborough-Wombarra (65.5) in the elimination semi.
With 13 clubs having at least one team in the playoffs it is hoped plenty of supporters turn out for the semi-finals to cheer on their side.
Good luck to all teams.
