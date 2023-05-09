Illawarra Mercury
Loose Ends: Pennant glory up for grabs

By Mike Driscoll
Updated May 10 2023 - 8:28am, first published 7:30am
The Christie brothers Tim and Danyon, and Rick Murphy have skipped Corrimals Grade 3 side into the Zone pennant playoffs. Picture by Dean Aitken.
Thirteen clubs will be chasing an Illawarra Zone 16 flag in the lower grades, with the playoff semi-finals beginning this Saturday.

