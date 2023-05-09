A Bellambi woman has confessed to unleashing a verbal tirade against a Woolworths worker before spitting in her face as she was asked to leave the store.
Adryene Puruto, 25, faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday where she pleaded guilty to common assault.
Tendered court documents revealed Puruto was at the Woolworths Corrimal self-serve check out when a staff member approached and questioned her about not scanning all of her groceries.
Puruto started verbally abusing the staff member, yelling "shut the f--- up" and "get the f--- out of my face".
The staff member reported the incident to her manager, who then approached Puruto and also copped the same abuse.
"Get the f--- out of my face, you're stressing me out," Puruto said to the manager, according to court documents.
Puruto fired up when she was asked to leave the store, saying "do you want me to go c--- ... I'll go you" before she violently thrust her head forward, indicating she would head butt the manager.
When she was again asked to leave, Puruto responded by coughing up phlegm and spitting directly onto the manager's face, court documents stated.
She left the store shortly after, with the entire incident caught on CCTV.
Police approached Puruto and she initially denied spitting at the victim. However in court, she confessed to the crime.
Magistrate Claire Girotto adjourned the matter to May 30 for sentencing.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
