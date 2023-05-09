Police are appealing for help to find missing man Albertus Tervoort who was last seen on the South Coast on Tuesday.
The 72-year-old, how is also known as Albert was last seen at a home on Wondalga Crescent, Nowra, about 8am.
Police and family members hold concerns for Mr Tervoort's welfare as he lives with dementia.
He is of Caucasian appearance with an olive complexion, 170cm-180cm tall, with a slim build, grey hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing jeans and a black jacket with white sleeves.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts, or who may have seen Mr Tervoort, is urged to call Nowra Police on 4421 9699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
