Warilla steelworker denies exposing himself to kids in park

A steel worker has been banned from entering parks after he was charged with exposing his genitals in front of children.
Warilla man Paul Lindsay Bond denied the alleged offending at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.
The 54-year-old pleaded not guilty to exposing oneself in a public place, carrying out a sexual act towards another person without consent, intentionally carrying out a sexual act towards a child under 10, and intentionally carrying out a sexual act towards a child between 10 and 16.
Police will allege Bond, who works casually as a steelworker, exposed his genitals to children at a Wollongong park shortly before 1pm on April 30, before carrying out a sexual act towards them.
Magistrate Claire Girotto loosened Bond's bail conditions to allow him to continue working.
"You're pleading not guilty but I don't want any of these allegations happening again," she said. "On the basis of these facts, it's not a weak prosecution case."
Bond has been ordered to abide by a curfew, not enter parks of any description, and must not be in the company of any child under 18.
The matter was referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions, and will return to court on June 14.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
