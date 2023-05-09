Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Paul Lindsay Bond denies exposing himself to children at an Illawarra park

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 9 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warilla steelworker denies exposing himself to kids in park
Warilla steelworker denies exposing himself to kids in park

A steel worker has been banned from entering parks after he was charged with exposing his genitals in front of children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.