Why the Illawarra Mercury went all in on the Illawarra Schools Career Expo: Editorial

There's nothing like meeting a group of bright-eyed and bushy-tailed young people to make you feel better about the world.
The Illawarra Mercury was honoured to sponsor the Illawarra Schools Career Expo in Berkeley. The annual event is a key day in the school calendar for Year 9, 10, 11 and 12 students who are considering their career pathways.
It's a chance for the universities to sell their wares and for TAFE and other organisations which are set up to take on apprentices to lure the teens in.
When businesses are crying out to fill staff positions, it's a great opportunity to secure the brightest candidates.
As Editor of the Illawarra Mercury, I operated our stall at the expo to meet the young people who will lead our future. I got my first start in journalism because someone believed in me, and this is a way for me to pay it forward.
I was impressed by how seriously the young people took the expo. They weren't there to get out of classes for the day. They were there because they wanted to make intelligent decisions about their future.
They are weighing up their choices, and they want to be informed.
So, if you're reading this and have a young person in your life who is interested in a career in journalism, here's some of the advice I gave to the young people I met. Feel free to pass it along:
And if they are still keen after hearing these words of wisdom, let them know we offer work experience for candidates with the correct insurance provided through their education establishment. They can email gayle.tomlinson@austcommunitymedia.com.au for details.
- Gayle Tomlinson
