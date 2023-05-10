How to get a free COVID test now PCR testing centres are closing down

From this weekend NSW residents will no longer be able to get a free PCR COVID test without a doctor's referral, but - with COVID cases still swirling in the community - there are ways to get free RAT tests.
According to the Local Government Association, NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant wrote to councils several weeks ago to outline how to go about ordering the RATs ahead of the expected winter illness surge.
However, residents in the majority of the Illawarra will have to wait to access these with Shellharbour and Wollongong only opting in this week.
Kiama council got organised early and has received 1000 free tests, which can be picked up from the Customer Service Centre (11 Manning St, Kiama) and Gerringong Library (8 Blackwood St, Gerringong).
Councils are able to choose how they hand-out the test, with potential avenues including sporting groups, libraries, community groups and at community events.
Shellharbour City Council said it plans to issue the tests to local neighbourhood centres, as they are typically located within the most vulnerable communities.
"Council liaised with local neighbourhood centres and NSW Health to determine the requirements and capacity for each centre," a spokesperson said.
"An order of 500 RAT tests per centre has been placed but we are yet to receive them. Council will also distribute tests from the Shellharbour Civic Centre."
On Wednesday, there were no tests available for distribution through Wollongong council, but the Mercury understands the organisation recently applied to be part of the program and will receive tests later this month.
"Wollongong City Council will distribute the free Rapid Antigen Tests (RATS) provided by NSW Health through our libraries," a spokesperson said.
"We're working with NSW Health to coordinate distribution over the next few weeks, and we'll let our community know when they're available."
A spokesperson from NSW Health said it would be delivering tests to Illawarra councils on the date requested by each council.
Outside of the council distribution, anyone can pick up free tests at Service NSW Centres, and people who meet certain criteria may also be able to find them at their local neighbourhood or community centres.
To find out where to pick up free tests, you can use the government's Rapid antigen test providers search tool, and enter your suburb or postcode to find the nearest location.
Explaining the decision to end free PCR testing, health minister Ryan Park said last month that there has been a drop off in the number of people getting the tests, which cost the state a significant amount of money.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
