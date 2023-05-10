Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

How to get a free COVID test now PCR testing centres are closing down

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 10 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.
File picture.

From this weekend NSW residents will no longer be able to get a free PCR COVID test without a doctor's referral, but - with COVID cases still swirling in the community - there are ways to get free RAT tests.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.