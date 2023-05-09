It didn't take long for tensions to rise at the first Shellharbour City Council meeting after the Labor councillors walkout last month.
The first motion discussed at Tuesday night's meeting resulted in things getting a little heated.
Mayor Chris Homer had put forward a mayoral minute opposing the state government plan to make councils pay the full costs of the Emergency Services Levy (ESL).
The levy, introduced in 2017, helps fund groups like the Rural Fire Service.
The levy is split up in three parts, with insurers paying the lion's share and councils paying 11.7 per cent.
The previous state governments had paid the annual increase in the levy on behalf of councils, but the Minns government has put an end to what it called an "ad hoc" arrangement.
For Shellharbour City Council, that means the bill for 2023-24 has increased $310,000 to $1,759,889.
Mayor Homer's motion - which was part of a collective advocacy effort from Local Government NSW - called for council to write to state government opposing the rise, adding that it could lead to a reduction in services and request the subsidy be reinstated.
"Our council is alarmed that the new NSW government has suddenly ceased this important contribution," Cr Homer said.
"Our recent IPART-approved rate rises are intended to compensate for the impacts of inflation and increases in council costs, instead that rate revenue will have to be diverted to the significantly higher ESL payments this year."
Cr Kellie Marsh supported the motion and opposed the "pitiful" decision of the government.
"Zero consultation was undertaken before they made this poor decision and this does concern me not only for the now but for the future," she said.
Labor councillor Maree Duffy-Moon noted it was a previous Liberal government that created the levy, moving the costs to local councils.
She claimed council had budgeted $50,000 for the levy increase, meaning it would cost council around $260,000.
"Some councils will clearly will suffer hardship, 100 per cent, it will affect them and they certainly should be the ones that we should be concerned about," Cr Duffy-Moon said.
"I think for us, if we can afford $70,000 for a BBQ on the lake we can afford $260,000 without attacking infrastructure or any services or any of those sorts of things."
The reference to BBQ on the lake referred back to the Breakfast by the Lake issue under discussion at the last meeting that preceeded the walkout.
Cr Rob Petreski said he was not happy with the extra impost and asked general manager Mike Archer whether the extra impost had in fact been budgeted for. Mr Archer said it had not, only a CPI increase to what council had paid last year appeared in the budget.
Cr Petreski didn't have an issue with writing to the government voicing opposition to the levy rise but took issue with the remainder of Mayor Homer's motion, saying he did not support any of it.
Amid a series of points of order called by Cr John Davey, he noted the government had also given council funds for the Tripoli Way bypass and also referred to the Breakfast by the Lake, saying if the levy impost was so severe he could find a way to save $70,000.
"I understand this a cost and I do not for one minute like it but I understand it's a cost that we can absorb," he said of the levy.
Mayor Homer's motion was passed 5-4, with the four Labor councillors opposing it.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
