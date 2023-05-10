Eight Illawarra fire stations for you to visit on open day

They're called firefighters but there's so much more to it than that.
The crew at Fire and Rescue NSW's station at Corrimal is keen to explain exactly what goes into the job at Saturday's annual open day.
"From road crashes, hazardous material incidents and natural disasters to urban search and rescue, medical responses and humanitarian relief, our firefighters are prepared for anything and ready to help anyone, anytime, anywhere," Captain Paul Dorin explained.
Visitors can check out fire trucks, learn about firefighting equipment and chat to local firefighters about the work they do to keep communities safe.
And then there's the approaching danger of winter Captain Dorin wants to address.
"We also see a 10 per cent increase in the number of home fires during the winter months, with more fires starting in bedrooms and lounge rooms due to things like heaters and electric blankets," he said.
"This year we want you to ask yourself 'are you ready?' and prepare your homes early for winter by checking your smoke alarms and knowing what to do when it sounds.
"Only working smoke alarms save lives and a home fire escape plan helps you to get out and stay out if there is a fire.
"Statistics indicate the risk of fatality in a house fire is halved if the home has a working smoke alarm.
Captain Dorin recommends smoke alarms be tested on a monthly basis, vacuumed every six months and replaced every 10 years.
Those alarms with replaceable batteries should be changed each year.
The doors at Corrimal Fire Station will be open between 10am and 2pm on Saturday with firefighting demonstrations, station tours and safety presentations on the agenda.
And it's not the only station welcoming visitors in the Illawarra.
You can head to the following stations for similar education and entertainment: Helensbugh, Coledale, Thirroul, Unanderra, Albion Park, Shellharbour and Kiama.
