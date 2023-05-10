No pants? No worries.
That's the motto Wollongong inmate Garth Martin Murray lived by when he was handed prison pants so large they "immediately" fell off his body.
The 45-year-old got creative with the limited resources inside his Wollongong Corrective Services cell in the early hours of April 27, following his arrest for assaulting a police officer.
Murray started to rip a mattress apart, with chunks of internal foam flying around his cell, until he eventually pulled the entire protective cover off and fashioned himself a makeshift skirt.
He wrapped his new garment around himself, with the entire incident caught on CCTV footage from inside the cell.
The mattress was completely destroyed and cost $207.35 to replace.
Murray wound up in the cell after he was arrested for trespassing into the Novotel Wollongong hotel on Cliff Rd - a premises which he is banned from entering - about 6.40pm on April 26.
Hotel staff called police to the scene after Murray tried to access a room, saying he needed it to begin a "divine intervention".
As police attempted to move Murray on, he responded "yeah, get f---ed" and started shouting.
He continued hurling abuse as police tried physically escorting him out, saying "I'm going to flog you, okay?" before taking off his back pack and swinging his arms at the officers.
Police then took Murray to the ground and handcuffed him. At Wollongong Police Station, Murray refused to be interviewed, again telling police to "get f---ed".
He faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to destroying property, refusing to comply with a move on direction and assaulting a police officer.
Murray read out a detailed letter of apology and said he needed medical attention for an acute wrist injury.
"I apologise for threatening the police, but that's what it was: empty threats," he said.
"I am panicking because my left hand does not work, and may not work again. I do not want to lose the use of my hand permanently."
Defence lawyer Jonathon Kearney explained Murray had ripped up the mattress due to not being given clothing that fit.
"He was given a pair of pants that were so big, that they dropped immediately from his waist. That's why he took the action that he did," Mr Kearney said.
Magistrate Claire Girotto reminded Murray to "calm your anger" and handed him a 12-month community correction order. He was released from custody on Wednesday.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
