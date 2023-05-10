A group of Illawarra boys are on the right track to one day playing in the AFL.
Close to 20 teenagers from across the region in 2023 are taking part in the Sydney Swans Academy, which aims to provide a pathway for young talents to play in the top league. A similar system has also been set up for NSW girls, including in the Illawarra, to get to the AFLW.
The boys are divided into various age groups between under 13s and 18s, who play matches and train under the guidance of Illawarra-based Swans coach Dave Heffernan.
One local taking part in the academy program is Maclean Coble, 15, who plays for Shellharbour in the AFL South Coast competition.
Coble has played footy for close to a decade and has been part of the Swans academy program for four years, which he says has helped to fast-track his game.
"I've been able to develop my left foot, which is my non-preferred foot, and (improved) being able to hit leads," Coble said.
"The academy has me playing ruck, and at club level I play in the midfield. My best asset is probably my jump and height, and I hope to one day get drafted."
Another teenager who is in the Swans academy system is 13-year-old Austin Mant, who competes each week for Northern Districts in the local competition.
Mant has also been in the academy for four years and has a long-term goal of becoming an AFL-listed player.
"They've helped teach me new skills and I just love being part of it," the midfielder said. "The best part is the teammates I have here."
Kiama junior Isaac Oldfield also loves being part of the program, adding that he first started playing the sport about four years ago.
"The academy has taught me new skills and ways that I can play the game," the 14-year-old said.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.