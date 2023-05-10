Persistence is beginning to pay off for young Jacob Hatch as he tries to chase his dream of becoming a professional motorbike rider in the UK.
The 19-year-old from Tullimbar started his dream to be a professional rider as a child when he would take part in motocross as a hobby. From there, the relationship with the sport developed as he was gifted his first mini motor bike and took it to the go kart track.
During his time overseas, the young rider and his mother have also been saying with legendary British riders Ron and Leon Haslam.
Earlier this month at the Junior Superstock class (which supports the British Championship), Hatch realised his potential. After he ran third in the opening race, Hatch then backed up that performance with a win in the second and final race.
Hatch told the Mercury following the win that to taste victory at the Superstock was something he had be hoping would happen for a long time.
"My first win in the Championship was beyond great [with] all the hard work and sacrifice my family and sponsors have contributed to me to put me in the position I am in," he said.
"It felt amazing to finally bring something home for them I can't thank my team enough for the hard work they put into me over the weekends to make sure everything I have is 110 per cent.
"The team I'm racing with is amazing [and] the amount of help they have given me on and off track is unbelievable. We lived here on the Haslam's farm and I no longer just feel like a rider of their team but they have made me feel like family while I'm away from home.
"I can't thank them enough for the support they give me."
Hatch elaborated on the journey he had been through so far as he continued to live out his fantasy.
"I was over the moon with the news and couldn't wait till we had a final answer, it wasn't long after that and I was signing a contract with my team then and current team Leon Haslam's Affinity Sports Academy.
"I knew it was going to be a hard year as I had never ridden a 600 before and never rode any of the British tracks but I was more motivated then ever.
"This year I've come back to the UK to have a proper crack at the Championship [and] been training hard over the winter brake and I'm ready to race. We are at Donnington Park Circuit in two weeks for the third round of the year. Each round is different and comes with its challenges so I'm just getting prepared and training each day to stay at the top of my game.
"My goals in racing are to be able to make it a long term thing and hope a career where I am paid to ride for a team in a World Championship."
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
