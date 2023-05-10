Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Junior Sport

Meet the latest motorbike sensational Jacob Hatch looking to go pro in the UK

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated May 11 2023 - 10:14am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hatch hopes to feature at the top of the podium more often as his career progresses. Picture - Jacob Hatch Racing Facebook
Hatch hopes to feature at the top of the podium more often as his career progresses. Picture - Jacob Hatch Racing Facebook

Persistence is beginning to pay off for young Jacob Hatch as he tries to chase his dream of becoming a professional motorbike rider in the UK.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Junior Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.