The presumed death of another rock fisher in the area has ignited calls for baseline safety measures to be introduced across the Illawarra.
Michael Bui, 72, was swept off rocks in Kiama on May 2, and he's the latest tragedy in Illawarra's growing list of rock fishers drowning along the coast. His body was not found despite a six-day search.
He is the 13th person to die while rock fishing in the Illawarra since late 2018.
The most deadly year was 2020-21 when five people died at Port Kembla's Hill 60.
Local councils are allowed to opt-in to NSW Government legislation forcing rock fishers to wear a life jacket or face a $100 fine.
Wollongong council opted-in to the legislation in November 2022, Shellharbour and Kiama councils have not.
"You could come to places in Wollongong and be required to wear a life jacket, go 10 minutes down the road and not be required," Wollongong State MP Paul Scully said.
The MP has previously outspoken out about the need for lifejackets to be mandated, and has urged councils to work towards common rules.
Five years ago, Shellharbour council identified six "high risk rock fishing platforms", but decided against opting-in. The matter has not been discussed since.
The high risk areas include: Windang Island, North Bushrangers Bay Bass Point, The Chair Bass Point, South Pioneer Quarry Bass Point, Killalea Recreation Area (North), Killalea Recreation Area (South).
"Council's position has not changed since it was last brought to council in 2018," a spokeswoman said.
Kiama council is keen for a region-wide approach, a spokesman said.
"Kiama Council is working with neighbouring councils, through the Illawarra Shoalhaven Joint Organisation, to establish a rock fishing zone, thus allowing police to enforce rock fishing regulations," he said.
Despite opting-in, rock fishers in Wollongong are off the hook from fines for one year, with a 12-month moratorium on infringements. After than police will enforce compliance.
A Wollongong council spokeswoman said new signs will inform people about legislative changes and urge them to wear a lifejacket.
"We're working closely with NSW Police and Surf Life Saving NSW to design the signs and plan to install them in appropriate places soon," she said.
Council will continue to work with local agencies for the delivery of safety training and education.
"We are also investigating opportunities for the provision of life jackets for those not able to provide their own," she said.
Campbelltown man Michael Bui had been rock fishing for decades, yet didn't wear a lifejacket, when he was swept off the rocks near Kiama Blowhole on May 2.
There's a range of reasons why people don't wear lifejackets while rock fishing, Mr Scully said.
"Some people believe that they can read the circumstances well enough, and I believe some people can, because of their own experience and don't find themselves in trouble," he said.
"Others believe that they can get themselves out of trouble should something happen."
The MP said this sport leaves people "precariously positioned with, at times, unpredictable seas".
Data provided by Surf Life Saving NSW for their patrol seasons (September to April each year) shows Wollongong LGA has been the most deadly area, with eight drownings (seven at Hill 60 and one at Wollongong Harbour) since 2018-19.
Four have occurred in Kiama (two at Marsden Headland, one at Kendalls Point, and the recent drowning at Kiama Blowhole).
In Shellharbour, there was one drowning at Windang Island during the reporting period.
Lifejackets, sturdy shoes and staying vigilant on weather conditions are absolutely vital, Marine Rescue NSW Illawarra Zone Duty Operations Manager Stuart Massey said.
"Know the area you intend to fish and please don't take unnecessary risks that could be life-threatening," he said.
"Don't fish alone and tell someone where you're going and when you're due back so an alert can be raised as quickly as possible if you don't return as planned."
