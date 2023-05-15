Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Rock fishing deaths rise to 13 across the Illawarra

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
May 15 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Windang Island was the site of a rock fisher drowning, while (inset) the toll of deaths is marked on a sign at Port Kembla's Hill 60. Pictures by Sylvia Liber
Windang Island was the site of a rock fisher drowning, while (inset) the toll of deaths is marked on a sign at Port Kembla's Hill 60. Pictures by Sylvia Liber

The presumed death of another rock fisher in the area has ignited calls for baseline safety measures to be introduced across the Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.