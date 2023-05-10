A woman and a man are in hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Figtree that left a car on its side.
A Toyota Corolla and a van collided on the Pacific Highway, near McDonald's, just after 10am on Wednesday.
"When crews arrived they found a vehicle that was resting on an electrical kiosk with a person still in the vehicle," Fire and Rescue NSW Duty Commander Greg Purvis said.
A woman aged in her 70s remained trapped in the overturned Corolla, but emergency crews were forced to wait until power to the electricity was turned off before they could access the woman's vehicle.
Firefighters were forced to remove the front passenger door of the vehicle to get the woman out of the car.
She was treated by paramedics at the scene and then taken to Wollongong Hospital in a serious condition with chest, back and shoulder pain.
A man in his 60s who had chest pain, cuts and bruises was taken to the hospital in a stable condition following the crash.
A man in his 40s was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor lacerations.
Adding to the chaos around the accident scene, the automatic fire alarm in the nearby Figtree Grove Shopping Mall sounded and forced an evacuation of the centre.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
