Illawarra South Coast end NSW U18 carnival on high note

Illawarra South Coast No.1 finished in seventh position, beating Central Coast 4-2 in the play-off on the final day of the NSW State Under 18 boys hockey championships at the Illawarra Hockey centre last Sunday.
The host team was left frustrated after missing out on the semi's, walking away with three losses and a win in the pool games.
Coach Sam Jenkins, a former NSW player, was disappointed with the result but said with a bit of luck could have done better and executed more opportunities that came their way.
"Unfortunately, we did not finish where they deserved to be but showed our class in the last game," Jenkins said.
"If only we executed our chances in the previous games we would have been playing semis.
"The team was an amazing group of young men who were a pleasure to coach.
"They all displayed great skill, effort and sportsmanship. I'm very proud of the way the boys carried themselves, the team culture and the dedication they showed on the field."
The team had a bad start, losing to eventual finalists North West Sydney 7-1 but recovered later to beat Bathurst 5-0 with a hat-trick from Henry Jones and other goals from Darcey Kast and Kaylen Kraft.
Illawarra were unlucky to lose to Sydney East 2-1 the following day and to add further misery losing to Tamworth 4-1 a few hours later with Kast scoring Illawarra's only goal.
That result took the team to fourth place in their pool with just two points and a play-off with Central Coast winning 4-2 with the goals from Kast, Kraft, Jones and 15-year-old Justin Murray.
Newcastle defended their title beating NWS 2-1 after coming back in the second half being a goal down in the first quarter. Illawarra's second team also had poor finish in Division 3 finally beating Orange 3-0 in the play-off for seventh position.
In the pool matches the team lost to Wagga Wagga 3-2 and Albury 4-0 and levelling 0-0 against Sydney East before losing to Central Coast 1-0 in a classification play-off.
Henry Jones from University and Oliver Hawker from Kiama were later named in the NSW teams for the nationals.
The Illawarra men's and women's competition had a bye round to host the tournament, but return this weekend.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.