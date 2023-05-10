Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra South Coast end NSW U18 carnival on high note

By Tony de Souza
Updated May 10 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 12:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra South Coast took on Sydney East during the NSW under 18 hockey titles at Unanderra.
Illawarra South Coast took on Sydney East during the NSW under 18 hockey titles at Unanderra.

Illawarra South Coast No.1 finished in seventh position, beating Central Coast 4-2 in the play-off on the final day of the NSW State Under 18 boys hockey championships at the Illawarra Hockey centre last Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.