A massive aerial operation is underway with a helicopter lugging tonnes of sandstone, steps and rocks to Bald Hill.
The two-day operation started on Wednesday, with 80 loads of material being brought to the section of the Great Southern Walk track.
The section of track is part of a 67-kilometre walk from Sydney to Wollongong.
National Parks and Wildlife Service acting area manager Jon Watson said Stanwell Park residents will see the helicopter carrying materials from Maddens Plains in the Illawarra Escarpment State Conservation Area to Bald Hill
"For public safety there will be temporary road closures in place at two locations along Lawrence Hargrave Drive," he said.
"Sea Cliff Bridge will be closed intermittently to traffic as the helicopter passes, with no pedestrian access across the bridge for the duration of the operation.
"The intersection of Lawrence Hargrave Drive and Otford Road will also be closed intermittently to facilitate an exclusion zone when materials are lowered."
Mr Watson said NPWS often relies on helicopters to transport construction materials to new tracks as the location and rugged terrain makes vehicle access impossible.
"This will be the third heli-lift operation since February for this new walking track linking Bald Hill to Stanwell Park," he said.
"We anticipate works will be complete on this small section of the Great Southern Walk by the end of June 2023."
New and existing tracks across the Illawarra will ultimately form the Great Southern Walk, a 67-kilometre track linking Sydney's Kamay Botany Bay National Park to the Illawarra.
