Great Southern Walk work at Bald Hill under with helicopter

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated May 10 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 2:00pm
A massive aerial operation is underway with a helicopter lugging tonnes of sandstone, steps and rocks to Bald Hill.

