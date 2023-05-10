Odd Sock is an hour of original musical comedy, stand-up and storytelling with Gabbi's usual observational anarchy. The keyboard is on, the mic is hot, and the socks are odd cause she was running late leaving the house. Its balladeer meets berserk with Gabbi's warm, soulful vocals distracting you from the fact she's probably singing a whole song about feet pics, which you are NOT getting, by the way.

