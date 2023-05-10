It's less than a month until the fancy big tent with a heap of cabaret, comedy and circus shows opens in the heart of Wollongong - otherwise known as the Speigeltent.
James Schloeffel (The Shovel) and Charles Firth (The Chaser) are two of those who have been summonsed to make people laugh with their comedy show Wankernomics on June 23.
The show pokes fun at the horrors of 21st Century working life, from corporate jargon and endless meetings to meaningless mission statements and wage theft.
It's not exactly what James had envisaged for himself as a 15-year-old, rather than founding a satirical website called The Shovel and touring the nation making people laugh he thought he'd be an architect.
"Looking back, seems very pretentious, but also completely lacking in self-awareness, given I can't draw and don't have the spatial ability to properly pack a car boot, let alone design a free-standing structure," he told the Mercury.
"In the end I studied Economics and then worked in the corporate world for more than a decade, all in preparation do this show Wankernomics in Wollongong about corporate culture. Don't say comedians aren't committed to their craft."
He also recalls having a splendid time at the Spiegeltent last year, with the audience "rowdy and loud and a little bit unhinged" - the perfect recipe to have them return, he said.
An overzealous idiot attempts to perform all of Greek Mythology in less than 60 minutes in order to save his Hellenic homeland from economic ruin.
Karen From Finance's sophomore one-woman show DOING TIME puts our girl on trial in this hilarious follow-up to her award-winning debut OUT OF OFFICE. Karen's unique approach to character drag and narrative-driven story telling sets a precedent in this absurdist new show about self-determination, realisation, and affirmation.
Akmal returns because he was not careful with his money when he was funny and popular. He's still funny, however due to the avalanche of brown and black comedians his popularity has waned a little. So, this year Akmal has finally succumbed to the thousands of requests to perform in the nude. Don't miss this hilarious and highly erotic show.
Odd Sock is an hour of original musical comedy, stand-up and storytelling with Gabbi's usual observational anarchy. The keyboard is on, the mic is hot, and the socks are odd cause she was running late leaving the house. Its balladeer meets berserk with Gabbi's warm, soulful vocals distracting you from the fact she's probably singing a whole song about feet pics, which you are NOT getting, by the way.
Whether you want to unlock the Auntie Mame inside you, polish your brassiness or if (like Geraldine) your knees just aren't working anymore and you need to be near someone who understands, all are welcome in the Broad church.
The Multicultural Comedy Gala is a side-splitting celebration of Australia's rich cultural diversity, by a world class selection of the most acclaimed and celebrated comedians in the nation. This star-studded line up will poke fun at everything that makes us different, but so much the same.
A lipstick smeared sonic collision between The B-52s, Pixies, Kraftwerk and early Ramones, this is one of the most irreverently side-splitting gigs you are ever likely to see. With ridiculously infectious songs and sublime physical comedy, Otto and Astrid are truly one of a kind.
'Career best form' and 'never been funnier' are two quotes Hughesy has heard about himself recently from other talented comedians.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
