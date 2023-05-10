Refurbishment plans for Woonona Pool and Bulli Beach Playground

Woonona Pool is in line for an upgrade with Wollongong City Council plans to refurbish the pool's amenities.
The popular pool's toilet and shower block will be closed during the works, which are expected to take three weeks.
Council crews plan to paint the pool's pavilion inside and outside. Tiles in the toilet, shower and sink areas will be replaced and electrical light cage covers will also get a makeover.
The pavilion will be fenced off but two temporary toilets will be provided nearby. The pool itself will remain open and external showers will continue to be made available.
Meanwhile there are also planned closures for Bulli Beach Reserve playground. Council is replacing the softfall on the playground.
The playground was renovated only a year ago.
