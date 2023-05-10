Walking into Stephen Jones's office in Canberra, a pyramid of framed black-and-white photos of his electorate's namesake adorns the wall.
Behind Mr Jones' desk is a framed copy of the "It's time." poster that came to define Mr Whitlam's overthrow of 23 years of conservative rule and the series of progressive reforms introduced in the Whitlam government's three years in power.
Mr Jones describes Mr Whitlam as his political "hero", but isn't hoping the Albanese government follows the Whitlam government's mould.
"The Whitlam government lasted three years and a whole heap of reforms put in place by the Whitlam government were quickly reversed by the incoming Fraser government," Mr Jones said.
The day after Labor handed down its second budget, Mr Jones said there is a different Labor administration he hopes the current government follows.
"The changes that the Hawke and Keating government made stuck, because they were long term governments, and if we want to be a long term Labor government, we've got to demonstrate to the Australian people that we can manage the budget and the economy."
If Jim Chalmers' first mini budget in October was about fulfilling Labor's immediate election promises, his second budget and the first traditional May budget was about setting up his party to be in power for more than one election cycle.
On budget night, Mr Chalmer's speech was all about "balance", how "carefully calibrated" spending was and how the budget papers demonstrated Labor's "responsible economic management".
This resulted in a $14.6 billion cost of living package which included raising the rate of JobSeeker and Youth Allowance by $40 a fortnight and a 15 per cent increase in rental relief, equating to about $31 a fortnight.
Welfare advocates have argued that these increases are not enough to lift the most vulnerable out of poverty, even as the government delivers a $4.2 billion surplus.
"The surplus reflects Australia's strong economic position," CEO of Illawarra community sector peak body Community Industry Group Nicky Sloan said, "but I can assure you that the surplus means nothing to the Mum living in her car trying to keep her family fed and warm. The surplus would be better spent on lifting more Australians out of poverty."
Mr Jones said the government was focused on getting more people into jobs with skills packages and investing in the transition to net zero, and that the increase in benefits was "not nothing", but came back to the economic imperatives set up by Mr Chalmers.
"Of course we'd like to do more, but this is what we can afford in this budget."
Downstairs, out of the ministerial wing, Mr Jones's Illawarra colleague Alison Byrnes took a similar approach on balancing ensuring no one is left behind, and setting up Labor for future electoral success.
"It's a really good first step, and this budget has also been about repair, restraint, relief, and making sure we have a responsible budget that provides stability and security going forward as well," Ms Byrnes said.
With the Illawarra facing some of the most unaffordable rents in the country, on top of the rise in the Commonwealth Rent Assistance payment, the government is pushing its Housing Affordability Fund Scheme that is currently held up in the Senate. The day of the budget, the Housing Trust's Michele Adair published an open letter in The Mercury, arguing the government needed to do more work to improve the legislation to ensure more affordable units are built, with the region having no new government-built social housing in the past two years.
Ms Byrnes said those opposing the bill were making perfect the enemy of the good.
"Jim said last night this was just the start," she said. "There's certainly a lot more that needs to be done. We've had 10 years of neglect and waste, and we certainly need to be doing more."
With the Hawke and Keating governments having established Australia's modern and open economy, Mr Jones said a long-term Albanese government hoped to be remembered for creating a green Australian economy.
"We will be a government which transforms the way energy is generated, distributed and used in this country, and it will set us up for a clean energy future," he said.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.