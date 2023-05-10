With the Illawarra facing some of the most unaffordable rents in the country, on top of the rise in the Commonwealth Rent Assistance payment, the government is pushing its Housing Affordability Fund Scheme that is currently held up in the Senate. The day of the budget, the Housing Trust's Michele Adair published an open letter in The Mercury, arguing the government needed to do more work to improve the legislation to ensure more affordable units are built, with the region having no new government-built social housing in the past two years.