A Lake Illawarra mother-of-five has denied accusations she tried to hide a bag of meth inside her nether regions after police stopped her as she left an alleged drug premises.
Amanda Lee Dallen, 39, was not required to appear before Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
Dallen's lawyer Matt Ward entered not guilty pleas on her behalf to supplying an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug and resisting police in an execution of duty.
Tendered court documents showed Dallen was allegedly pulled over by officers after she was seen leaving a "drug house" in Albion Park about 2pm on April 18.
Officers allegedly noticed the corner of a small resealable bag in Dallen's hand as they spoke with her, which she is then accused of trying to hide inside her underwear.
Police then allegedly escorted Dallen into the back of a caged police vehicle where she was subjected to a strip search, where she allegedly reached behind her legs and attempted to hide the bag inside her bottom, according to court documents.
It's alleged Dallen sat on a bench inside the vehicle and refused to stand up, until she started thrashing her body around in an attempt to destroy the evidence.
Police will allege the bag then ripped open, causing a large amount of "white crystal substance" to scatter from under Dallen and onto the floor of the vehicle.
The crystal substance seized is expected to be 54.62 grams of meth, with an estimated street value of $15,000, according to court documents.
Police claimed an unknown amount was destroyed during the process of the search.
Dallen remains behind bars. The matter will return to court on June 20.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
