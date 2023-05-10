Premier Chris Minns will not directly answer questions from Gareth Ward while a privileges committee inquiry into the Kiama MP's continued service in NSW Parliament takes place.
Parliament returned after the March election this week, and the Liberal-turned-independent Kiama MP has been quick to proclaim, in his own curious words that he is "back in da house" after a long absence.
Mr Ward was suspended from parliament last year, when he was charged with three counts of indecent assault, one count of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of common assault.
Police allege he indecently assaulted a 17 year old boy at Meroo Meadow in February 2013 and sexually assaulted a 27-year-old man in Sydney in September 2015.
He strenuously denied the charges and has entered a plea of not guilty, and has been committed to stand trial next year.
Despite the charges hanging over his head during the election campaign, the people of Kiama re-elected him - albeit by a smaller margin than he previously held - which means he is now back in parliament.
Labor said after the election that they would not move to suspend Mr Ward, but that they would be referring him to the privileges committee.
Today, in one of the first questions put to the government in Question Time, the Kiama MP - who is one of a small minority of MPs who has lived experienced with disability - asked whether the government would support his call to establish an inquiry into the National Disability Insurance Scheme in NSW.
Premier Chris Minns said he would take the question on notice.
Afterwards, Mr Minns confirmed he would not Mr Ward's questions on the floor of parliament.
"Look, he's entitled to ask his questions," Mr Minns said at a press conference.
"I want to make it clear that there is likely to be, if the motion passes on the floor of the legislative assembly this afternoon, a referral to the Privileges Committee about his continued service in the legislative assembly.
"I think it's appropriate, given the context of that inquiry and effectively their judgment on his future tenure, that any questions he asked me or my ministers be taken under advice and I'll reply formally to his inquiries."
"At the end of the day, we're not sure because it's up to the Privileges inquiry, what the recommendation will be for his continued service in the legislative assembly."
"Based on that reasoning, I'm going to take any questions that he asks of the government on notice until we get a determination from the privileges committee."
Leader of the House Ron Hoenig later moved a motion to make the referral to the committee, but deliberately did not name the member or "his or her" electorate, in order not to prejudice any future trial.
Earlier this week, Mr Ward posted his own video to social media spruiking his return to parliament, caotioning it "back in da house" and saying he was "looking forward to getting stuck in".
Speaking to his electorate, he said he had notices of motion, a bill drafted and questions for ministers.
"First and foremost, I'm focused on getting outcomes," he said.
"That's what this term is going to be about, working with the government and the opposition to bring people together to get outcomes for our community and our state, but also holding the government to account."
Also in question time, new Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart also asked an early questions to her colleague and MP of her neighbouring electorate, Health Minister Ryan Park about how the government was taking action to "implement safe staffing levels in NSW hospital emergency departments".
In a Labor love-in, Mr Park thanked Ms Stuart and acknowledged her door-knocking efforts during the election campaign.
"What a member!" he said, of Ms Stuart who returned the northern Illawarra seat to Labor after 12 years.
In answer to her question, Mr Park acknowledged health care workers, especially members of the Health Services Union representing paramedics who were in parliament.
He did not give an answer on exactly when staffing levels in struggling emergency departments would change, but reiterated Labor's campaign promise to spend $175 million hiring an extra 1200 nurses and midwives.
"These nurses and midwives will be graduates, new recruits and interstate hires from parallel sectors, retained nurses, skilled and experienced nurses who would have otherwise left the hospital system and we are wasting no time in implementing our commitments," he said.
"The premier and I have already established the safe hospital staffing levels taskforce that will begin the implementation phase of reform that should have been done a long, long time ago."
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
