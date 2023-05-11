Snapper a staple in trying weather

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal said customers enjoyed those recent few days before Mother Nature said 'cop this' and hit us with a solid winter blast and low, single-figure temperatures.
Last Friday and Saturday were the pick of the days and everyone took advantage of that short weather window, as all the Bureau of Meteorology predictions looked awful from Sunday onwards and they certainly nailed forecasts.
There were some good snapper caught in the shallows and the deeper stuff on Friday and Saturday, but out wide the bait pods have started to thin and you did need to be a bit more patient.
As always, find the bait and the reds will not be far away with plenty of solid fish to three kilograms came in from the 60 to 80-metres depth mark, while those who chose to fish the shallows used the tide change and the low-light periods to put together their box of good reds.
There were a few fish over the 4kg mark taken in quite shallow water, along with some solid Sampson fish and both undersized and legal kingfish.
Off the Islands, there has been excellent numbers of solid kingies keeping station, but with a lot of boat traffic they have been a tad finicky and can go down and off the bite quickly.
In saying that, those who have been catching them, reckon they have all been legal and averaging about 80 centimetres and have been caught via live baits, dead baits jigging and stick baits.
A degree of stealth is needed - slow trolling live down deep and away from the resident schools, before you run over them, has had the best results and once hooked up you can throw lures and/or jig for better results.
Beaches have again fired over the past week, with plenty of fish about on the majority of beaches before the swell jacked up on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
There were solid bream and whiting about as well as the odd, big flathead and there were lots of reports of some excellent-sized mulloway landed - multiple fish caught by some anglers in the one session.
