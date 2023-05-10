The federal government's boost for household and businesses to switch to electric appliances could see the Illawarra home to the first fully electric suburb, Wollongong engineer and adviser to US presidents Saul Griffith has said.
Speaking in Parliament the day after Treasurer Jim Chalmers handed down the budget, which included $1 billion for households to go electric, Mr Griffith said the northern suburbs of the Illawarra were leading the way.
"The best thing about 2515 is that they're making this policy happen," he said.
"It's proving to Australian politicians that there is retail demand for these climate solutions right now."
Electrify 2515 is pushing for the northern suburbs of the Illawarra to become the first fully electric, as part of a range of grassroots initiatives such as Hi Neighbour to reduce emissions from households and businesses in the Illawarra.
A community solar rollout event will be held this Saturday at Thirroul Community Centre with solar providers who are offering discounts to residents and businesses to put panels on their roofs.
Mr Griffith said the electrification funding was a bright spot in the budget, but said the government's $2 billion Hydrogen Headstart - which included mention of Wollongong as a key location - over-emphasised the role of this source of green energy outside of industrial uses such as in the production of green steel.
"It's fairly clear that won't eliminate any emissions in the Australian domestic economy by 2030," he said.
Mr Griffith pointed to the US Inflation Reduction Act, which only provided three per cent of funding for hydrogen, compared with the overwhelming amount of money going towards electrification.
Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes, whose electorate covers the 2515 postcode, said the budget both provided for local electrification while establishing future industries.
"Making the most of those opportunities to make sure we have cleaner, cheaper electricity in our area, and also making sure we have jobs for the future, that's something I'll be very focused on."
Having brought a delegation of Illawarra energy industry experts and entrepreneurs to parliament house, Ms Byrnes said the Illawarra was leading the charge on the push towards a green economy.
"We have put the Illawarra on the map."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.