Saul Griffith welcomes budget electrification funding as 2515

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 10 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 3:33pm
Saul Griffith and Dan Cass of Rewiring Australia speak to reporters after the budget delivered funding for electrification. Picture by Connor Pearce
The federal government's boost for household and businesses to switch to electric appliances could see the Illawarra home to the first fully electric suburb, Wollongong engineer and adviser to US presidents Saul Griffith has said.

