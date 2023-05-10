Dapper gents and gals in their finest threads are readying themselves once again to participate in Wollongong's annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride.
If the previous charity events are anything to go by, hundreds are set to grab their bikes and take part on Sunday May 21 - here and around the world.
Look out for vintage motorbikes, tweed and twirled moustaches - many on vintage wheels - as they make their way through the Illawarra, but only those who register will know the exact route the ride will take.
Spreading out to hundreds of cities around the globe since the first ride in Sydney in 2012, Wollongong has been a top performer since 2017, with the event raising the second most of any city in 2021, with a total of over $155,000.
As of this year, riders in the Illawarra had raised more than $530,000 cumulatively since 2017.
The niche event unites classic and vintage-style motorcycle riders across over 900 cities, raising funds and awareness for prostate cancer and men's mental health through charity partner the Movember Foundation.
The ride was was founded in 2012 by Mark Hawwa after the Sydney resident was inspired by an image of TV character Don Draper of Mad Men sitting upon a classic Matchless Motorcycle.
It's focused on cafe racers, trackers, scramblers, classics, bobbers, vintage scooters, old school choppers, bratstyle, sider cars and modern classics.
To register for the ride visit: www.gentlemansride.com/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.