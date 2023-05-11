Rezone lakeside land for public benefit and use. Letters, Friday, May 12, 2023

Illawarra Mercury
Rezone lakeside land for public benefit and use. Letters to the Editor, Friday, May 12, 2023

May 12 2023 - 4:00am
In December last year the Mercury published my concerns over the metaphorical 'for sale' sign on eight hectares of pristine Lake Illawarra waterfront land at Warrawong. It's pleasing to see the new state government has acted to secure this site for ongoing public use even before the first sitting of the new parliament!

