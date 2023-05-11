Rezone lakeside land for public benefit and use. Letters, Friday, May 12, 2023

In December last year the Mercury published my concerns over the metaphorical 'for sale' sign on eight hectares of pristine Lake Illawarra waterfront land at Warrawong. It's pleasing to see the new state government has acted to secure this site for ongoing public use even before the first sitting of the new parliament!
In a joint on-site announcement, Lands and Property Minister Steve Kamper and Planning Minister Paul Scully have assured us the property is no longer up for sale (Mercury, May 8). This land now needs to be rezoned and appropriately developed so some future government cannot declare the site 'surplus to requirements'.
Chris. Cartledge, Wollongong
The momentum of the carbon transition process is very visible. The climate sceptics are losing their voice and sit on the edges nitpicking at the progress. In Victoria, the brown coal Hazelwood power station has closed, in NSW Liddell has ceased operating and SA is relying heavily on renewable energy.
The transition from carbon will see a significant move away from dangerous coal ash, lowering the impact of smoke and particulate emissions in burning coal in power stations and less respiratory disease and less mutilation of the landscape by the removal of overburden in open cut pits.
While there is major change, it is an opportunity to empower communities, embrace new technologies, redefine local economic development and develop new opportunities, jobs and skills. The carbon transition can be likened to the growth of the railways in the US and Australia.
Peter Corkish, Wollongong
Finally, plans are in place to help regional workers and communities in the transition to clean energy. The National Energy Transition Authority when legislated, will create new employment opportunities and spur investment in low-carbon industries.
In recent years, several ageing coal-fired power stations have closed down, with no plan in place for their employees. This doesn't need to be the case. Origin Energy, for example is investing $600 million in a big battery project at the site of the Eraring power station, which is set to close. It's great to see mining communities being supported through the energy transition, at long last.
Anne O'Hara, Wanniassa
It's not like we're married or anything. I never promised to love you for richer for poorer, for better or worse, in sickness and in health. But I have to admit you have tested my loyalty more times than I care to remember. And now we have reached rock bottom and I don't know whether to stay or go.
Dave Jennings (Dragons fan), Towradgi
