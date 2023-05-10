Teen girl dies after becoming trapped under Sydney tram

A 16-year-old girl who became trapped under a tram in Sydney has died.
Emergency services were called to George St in the Haymarket district around midnight on Wednesday following reports a pedestrian was trapped under a light-rail carriage.
Police rescue squad officers and Fire and Rescue NSW workers were able to free the critically injured girl and she was treated at the scene by paramedics, however she could not be revived.
"She was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, however, she could not be revived," police said in a statement.
The 52-year-old tram driver was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
Transport for NSW secretary Howard Collins on Thursday extended his condolences to the girl's family.
"Everyone at Transport for NSW is saddened by the death of a teenage girl at a light rail stop in central Sydney overnight," he said.
"We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends and loved ones.
"We thank emergency services, staff and anyone who rendered assistance for their efforts last night and we will provide our staff with the support they need."
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.