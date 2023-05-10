Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Volkanovski International Fight Week UFC headliner confirmed

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 11 2023 - 9:24am, first published 8:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Volkanovski will be back in action in July. Picture Getty Images
Alex Volkanovski will be back in action in July. Picture Getty Images

Featherweight king Alex Volkanovski will step back into the cage in Las Vegas on July 9, with UFC president Dana White confirming the Aussie fan favourite will headline the company's International Fight Week card with a defence of his crown against Mexican star Yair Rodriguez.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.