Volkanovski International Fight Week UFC headliner confirmed

Featherweight king Alex Volkanovski will step back into the cage in Las Vegas on July 9, with UFC president Dana White confirming the Aussie fan favourite will headline the company's International Fight Week card with a defence of his crown against Mexican star Yair Rodriguez.
Volkanovski last fought in February, a mega-bout with lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in Perth ending in a controversial decision win for the Russian that has left both clamouring for a rematch later this year.
Volkanovski will need to first take care of business in his home featherweight division against Rodriguez, who claimed the interim 145-pound strap with a submission victory over Josh Emmett on the same Perth card.
The Mexican is a compelling contender in a division lacking them, but Volkanovski will start a heavy favourite back in a division in which he's never been defeated.
"I'm happy to announce we have finally finished the main card," White said on Thursday.
"Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez will headline UFC 290 to unify the featherweight belt. Volkanovski is the number-two ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world and is undefeated as a featherweight in the UFC.
"He is facing interim champion and Mexican superstar Yair Rodriguez. Yair is coming off an incredible win back in February when he won the interim title with a submission win over Josh Emmet."
A flyweight title bout featuring reigning champion Brandon Moreno and Brazilian Alexandre Pantoja will co-headline the card that will have plenty on offer for Australian and New Zealand fans, with Robert Whittaker also taking on South African Dricus Du Plessis in a bid for another crack at old foe, and reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.
Kiwi crowd-pleaser Dan Hooker will also take on American Jalin Turner, while rising Australian welterweight star Jack Della Maddalena will look to force himself into the top 10 with a win over American Sean Brady.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.